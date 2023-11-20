Margaret Arnolds elected speaker of Johannesburg council
She replaces Colleen Makhubele, who was fired by COPE a week ago
20 November 2023 - 12:00
Outspoken African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds has been elected unopposed as speaker of Johannesburg council, replacing Colleen Makhubele, who was sacked by COPE a week ago.
That is after COPE leader Mosioua Lekota announced last week Monday that Makhubele’s membership had been terminated, after she had claimed that COPE had joined a newly formed coalition dubbed the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without approval from its leadership...
