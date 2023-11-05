POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Pandor to meet Ukrainian minister Kuleba
MPs will question security cluster ministers on a range of issues in parliament
05 November 2023 - 16:33
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is expected to have talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba in Pretoria on Monday as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on, more than a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation on the European country on February 24, 2022.
Pandor and Kuleba are expected to hold a media briefing at the conclusion of the meeting, according to the department of international relations & co-operation...
