WATCH: Will the ANC boot out the mayoral system?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian

03 November 2023 - 15:22
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The ANC is contemplating a significant shift in how local government operates, moving towards a more collaborative leadership approach.

This decision coincides with the ANC’s intention to end its partnership with the EFF, which has sparked worries among both investors and opposition party members.

Business Day TV discussed the political landscape in greater detail with Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian.

