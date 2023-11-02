Ghaleb Cachalia axed from DA shadow cabinet over anti-Israel comments
DA leader Steenhuisen says the move is to hold shadow cabinet accountable for their actions
02 November 2023 - 20:53
Defiant DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia has been removed from the party’s coveted shadow cabinet where he served as the shadow public enterprises minister.
This comes after Cachalia was said to have jumped the gun and “dared” the DA by airing his personal views on the Israel-Palestine war despite an instruction that a position is yet to be formulated on the conflict...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.