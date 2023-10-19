US Senator John Kennedy is pushing for an extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until 2045 in an effort to counter China’s growing influence in the region. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko for more perspective on the move.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why the US is considering a 20-year Agoa extension
Business Day TV talks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
