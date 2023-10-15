POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Kholeka Gcaleka likely to get parliament’s nod as new public protector
DA and EFF reject her nomination, alleging she cleared Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala scandal so she could get the job
15 October 2023 - 19:51
SA is likely to have a new public protector this week. The National Assembly is set to vote on Thursday on the recommendation of an ad hoc committee it created to help with the selection of the new head of the chapter 9 institution.
This followed the impeachment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane for incompetence, among other reasons. Her deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, has been acting in her place for more than a year since Mkhwebane was suspended. ..
