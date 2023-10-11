Kwena Mangope has been named as ActionSA’s North West premier candidate, the first to be announced by the party.
Mangope‚ son of the late Bophuthatswana homeland leader Lucas Mangope‚ said he grew up in a political home and believes his passion for human development and restoration of SA’s glory and pride will carry him through the coming months of campaigning and lobbying.
He said he was acutely aware of the difficult task of wresting power away from the ANC government in the North West.
“ActionSA in North West has been hard at work on the ground, and a significant marker of this is the number of branch launches we’ve had so far.”
The party launched more than 100 branches in the province‚ he said. “This indicates our progress and inspires us to work harder to recruit more members into our ranks. The 2024 elections will demonstrate South Africans’ collective dissatisfaction with the situation in our beloved country.”
Mangope‚ a retired brigadier-general with a career spanning more than 40 years‚ commended his party’s growth in the province‚ encouraged by the reception they were receiving across the North West.
“Today’s announcement of myself as a premier candidate demonstrates our commitment to work hard and grow our movement‚ but it is also a statement of intent that Ditlamelwana tsa pula di baakangwa go sale le gale [it is better to prepare early for rainy days]. Our growth in the province propels us to have more hands on deck as we commit to fix South Africa every day.”
The premier candidate said the party has set itself back on the path towards the sort of prosperity promised in 1994.
“In my mind‚ as I accept this nomination‚ there is absolutely no doubt that ActionSA is the most viable alternative to the failed ANC government in our province. ActionSA’s focus in the province is to help bring about the improvement of lives of all people.”
“We are known as the province with the worst-run municipalities in South Africa. My decision to come out of retirement and join politics must be seen in the light of the problems we are facing.”
Mangope vowed to focus on those living in rural areas.
“North West remains one of the most impoverished provinces‚ yet it sits atop one of the largest deposits of precious metal and mineral wealth in the world.
“We don’t have water‚ roads‚ facilities or even parks for children to play in. Under ANC rule‚ the people of our province have been subjected to years of underdevelopment‚ while government and political overlords fight daily over who gets to loot its limited resources.”
He lamented how more than 10 municipalities are under mandatory intervention and administration in the province.
“I could not just sit still and hope for a better future‚ like Ntate [Herman] Mashaba always says‚ ‘I am doing this for the future of our grandchildren and their children’.”
Mangope promised to lead the restoration of the province.
“Under ActionSA government‚ no tender will be issued to supply donkey carts to our people. ActionSA will run a clean government that is accountable to the citizens and responsible for the decisions that we make.”
