WATCH: Is the ANC losing its grip on KZN?

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian

06 October 2023 - 16:18
by Business Day TV
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
With declining national support, infrastructure crises and Jacob Zuma's enduring popularity in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC continues to face a complex electoral landscape. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian.

