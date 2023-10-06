With declining national support, infrastructure crises and Jacob Zuma's enduring popularity in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC continues to face a complex electoral landscape. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Is the ANC losing its grip on KZN?
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
With declining national support, infrastructure crises and Jacob Zuma's enduring popularity in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC continues to face a complex electoral landscape. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.