POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to launch Border Management Authority
The DA will start its voter registration campaign and Rise Mzansi will hold its inaugural policy conference
01 October 2023 - 17:58
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week launch the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Limpopo as the entity moves to strengthen SA’s land ports of entry, which are prone to the illegal movement of goods and people.
The launch follows the establishment of the BMA as a public entity in April. SA ports of entry include eight seaports, 52 land ports of entry and 11 international airports. The BMA manages the ports of entry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.