WATCH: The politics of renaming in SA

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Rebone Tau

27 September 2023 - 18:55
EFF and ANC supporters at the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday. PICTURE: TIMESLIVE/PHATHU LUVHENGO.
In tribute to the late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Johannesburg’s bustling William Nicol Drive has officially been renamed as Winnie Mandela Drive. The move has raised commentary around the cost of such a decision at this time and also highlighted the political significance of such decisions. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Rebone Tau for her views.

William Nicol drive officially renamed Winnie Mandela Drive

The event coincided with what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 87th birthday
1 day ago
