EFF and ANC supporters at the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday. PICTURE: TIMESLIVE/PHATHU LUVHENGO.
In tribute to the late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Johannesburg’s bustling William Nicol Drive has officially been renamed as Winnie Mandela Drive. The move has raised commentary around the cost of such a decision at this time and also highlighted the political significance of such decisions. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Rebone Tau for her views.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: The politics of renaming in SA
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Rebone Tau
In tribute to the late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Johannesburg’s bustling William Nicol Drive has officially been renamed as Winnie Mandela Drive. The move has raised commentary around the cost of such a decision at this time and also highlighted the political significance of such decisions. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Rebone Tau for her views.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
William Nicol drive officially renamed Winnie Mandela Drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
William Nicol drive officially renamed Winnie Mandela Drive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.