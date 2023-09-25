POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Johannesburg to get a Winnie Mandela Drive
25 September 2023 - 20:32
The week will start with a symbolic gesture in honour of late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela when one of Johannesburg’s busiest intersections is named after her.
William Nicol Drive, which runs from Sandton to Diepsloot, is to be renamed as Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday on what would have been the struggle icon’s 87th birthday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.