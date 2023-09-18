Business Day TV talks to head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan
While Brics+ is busy geopolitically dethroning the US, SA still needs to eat
The president is in the US this week to take part in the UN General Assembly
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor, Natasha Marrian
Ervin Tu, the group’s chief investment officer, takes over as interim boss
Outlook for the rest of 2023 expected to remain challenging as economic conditions weigh on confidence
Decarbonisation is no longer an option but an urgent business imperative necessitating a transformative shift within the industry
UN secretary-general wants cash and commitments to rescue stalled SDGs
Proteas coach praises all-rounder's performances with bat and ball
Diesel could increase by as much as R2 a litre, says the AA
A legal battle of significant political consequence is under way as the DA challenges the ANC’s cadre deployment policy in court.
Business Day TV discussed the legal clash and its potential far-reaching implications for SA politics with Financial Mail deputy editor Natasha Marrian.
WATCH: Can cadre deployment survive the courts?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor, Natasha Marrian
