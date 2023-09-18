WATCH: Can cadre deployment survive the courts?

Politics

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor, Natasha Marrian

18 September 2023 - 15:46
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

A legal battle of significant political consequence is under way as the DA challenges the ANC’s cadre deployment policy in court.

Business Day TV discussed the legal clash and its potential far-reaching implications for SA politics with Financial Mail deputy editor Natasha Marrian.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

