POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Fallout from failed Sassa grant payments expected to continue
The Postbank, which aims to become a state bank, is without a board, while President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to the UN
17 September 2023 - 18:39
The fallout from the PostBank’s mishandling of welfare grant payments that left thousands of pensioners stranded without money for a week is expected to continue. The department of social development has blamed a technical glitch for the debacle.
The saga highlights how irregular contracts, without tenders but not necessarily corrupt, can lead to audits with disclaimers and negative consequences for those involved. This is something that has been raised as problematic by Transnet and Eskom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.