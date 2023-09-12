The DA is taking on two major challenges in court this week. The opposition party is challenging the National Energy Regulator of SA’s tariff increase of more than 30% for the next two financial years, and it is also also pushing for the government’s response to the electricity crisis to be declared unconstitutional and the appointment of an independent “special master” to monitor the government’s actions. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa.
WATCH: DA begins court challenge over load-shedding crisis
