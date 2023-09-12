Politics

WATCH: DA begins court challenge over load-shedding crisis

Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa

12 September 2023 - 16:35 Business Day TV
The DA is taking on two major challenges in court this week. The opposition party is challenging the National Energy Regulator of SA’s tariff increase of more than 30% for the next two financial years, and it is also also pushing for the government’s response to the electricity crisis to be declared unconstitutional and the appointment of an independent “special master” to monitor the government’s actions. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa.

