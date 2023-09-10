POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MPs set to oust Mkhwebane as public protector
Members will be called to vote openly in a roll call in a National Assembly session on Monday
10 September 2023 - 17:46
Parliament is expected to vote on Monday to remove suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after the section 194 committee that investigated her fitness to hold office decided she should be removed on the grounds of incompetence and misconduct.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile said last week the ANC has a position on Mkhwebane’s removal, and any of its MPs who vote against it will be undermining the party...
