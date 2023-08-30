Magashule gets in on the ACT
30 August 2023 - 18:43
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has launched his own political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and seeks to oust his political rival, Cyril Ramaphosa, as president of the country in next year’s elections.
The party’s launch comes months after Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June for contravening the party’s rules and constitution. ..
