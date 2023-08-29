Politics

WATCH: DA calls for dissolution of Joburg metro council

Business Day TV speaks to Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA Johannesburg caucus leader

29 August 2023 - 20:38
Picture: 23RF/mitay20/saphiens
The DA is expected to put forward a motion calling for fresh elections at this week’s council meeting. The DA believes the dissolution will give voters a chance to elect a new, more stable city council. Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the DA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, joins Business Day TV to unpack this decision.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

