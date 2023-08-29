WATCH: DA calls for dissolution of Joburg metro council

The DA is expected to put forward a motion calling for fresh elections at this week’s council meeting. The DA believes the dissolution will give voters a chance to elect a new, more stable city council. Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the DA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, joins Business Day TV to unpack this decision.
