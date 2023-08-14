WATCH: Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence

Former president Jacob Zuma will not return to prison after he was granted a remission of sentence. The remission of sentence that Zuma qualified for is granted to ‘low-risk’ offenders and was introduced during his presidency in 2012.
Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni for more details.
