WATCH: Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence

Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni

14 August 2023 - 16:17 Business Day TV
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Former president Jacob Zuma will not return to prison after he was granted a remission of sentence. The remission of sentence that Zuma qualified for is granted to ‘low-risk’ offenders and was introduced during his presidency in 2012.

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni for more details.

