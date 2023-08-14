All roads lead to SA before Brics Summit
Ramaphosa has achieved broad consensus among India, China, Russia and Brazil to expand the grouping, sources say
14 August 2023 - 14:07
With President Cyril Ramaphosa having pulled off a diplomatic coup in getting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to attend the Brics Summit virtually to avoid SA having to execute an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest, the focus now shifts to the possible outcomes of the meeting.
Business Day reliably understands that Ramaphosa has now got “broad consensus” from “all” Brics member states including India, China, Brazil and Russia to expand the grouping that fosters political and economic co-operation. ..
