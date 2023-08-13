POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Countdown begins for Brics summit
Delegations from China, Brazil, India and Russia will be in SA for a sherpa meeting
13 August 2023 - 17:03
SA will begin rolling out the red carpet this week ahead of the Brics summit, which takes place on August 22-24.
Delegations from China, Brazil, India and Russia will arrive in the country ahead of a “sherpa” meeting later this week. The sherpa is the main channel for communication among Brics countries during a summit. ..
