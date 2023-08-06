POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at Women’s Day event
In parliament, MPs will hear responses by the government to submissions on the Climate Change Bill
06 August 2023 - 15:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Women’s Day national commemorative event at the Khayelitsha rugby stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The presidency said Women’s Month (August) will be commemorated under the theme “Accelerating socioeconomic opportunities for empowerment of women”, adding: “Every year, we observe this month to pay tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 in protest against pass laws.”..
