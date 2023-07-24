WATCH: ANC-EFF Gauteng tie-up on the ropes

Rates decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of Japan and US big tech earnings will be the focus of attention this week
Opportunities abound for greater trade and investment that promises benefits for India and the continent
The SA Medical Association says it has been ignored on the issue for more than a decade
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian
Bigger than its market capitalisation of R15.3bn, the company says this is well within ranges set by covenants
New Stats SA report reveals a story of high unemployment and weak policy support
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications
This may provide room for the central bank to cut the world’s highest interest rate after lifting it to 150% from 140% in June
Springboks need a leader to grab the team by the scruff of the neck, says former Bok Schalk Burger
The model kicks off the latest iteration of a 70-year legacy of Mercedes high-end roadsters
ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi is battling to retain power, facing legal challenges to his slim victory and overwhelming demand for limited youth employment spots. Moreover, the ANC’s national leadership is reassessing its alliance with the EFF, potentially endangering their political control in the region. To unpack the politics of it all, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian.
