WATCH: ANC-EFF Gauteng tie-up on the ropes

24 July 2023 - 19:34 business day TV
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi during the crime prevention wardens launch ceremony in Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni, June 2023. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi is battling to retain power, facing legal challenges to his slim victory and overwhelming demand for limited youth employment spots.

Moreover, the ANC’s national leadership is reassessing its alliance with the EFF, potentially endangering their political control in the region.

To unpack the politics of it all, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian.

