WATCH: ‘Change is the only certainty as 2024 approaches’
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor Natasha Marrian about the upcoming general elections
14 July 2023 - 17:41
Picture: SIPHIWE NKWALI
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa aims to reignite South Africans’ enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 elections. Holomisa is calling for a powerful coalition between the ANC and the DA, emphasising the importance of prioritising people’s interests over ideology.
Business Day TV spoke to deputy editor for the Financial Mail Natasha Marrian, who shared more insight on Holomisa’s grand coalition advocacy.
