WATCH: ‘Change is the only certainty as 2024 approaches’

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor Natasha Marrian about the upcoming general elections

14 July 2023 - 17:41
Picture: SIPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIPHIWE NKWALI

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa aims to reignite South Africans’ enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 elections. Holomisa is calling for a powerful coalition between the ANC and the DA, emphasising the importance of prioritising people’s interests over ideology.

Business Day TV spoke to deputy editor for the Financial Mail Natasha Marrian, who shared more insight on Holomisa’s grand coalition advocacy.

WATCH: SA’s political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s political writer Hajra Omarjee
1 month ago

South Africa’s great coalition dating game

In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In ...
2 months ago

WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action groups so much

Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
2 months ago
