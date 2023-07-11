IFP and DA strengthen KZN relationship with ‘service delivery pact’
Objectives include affordable and sustainable electricity, attracting investment and job creation
11 July 2023 - 13:42 Zimasa Matiwane
KwaZulu-Natal IFP and DA leaders after signiing a ‘service delivery pact’. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu
The DA and the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal have formalised their working relationship at local government level in a bid to improve service delivery in the province..
Key objectives include affordable and sustainable electricity, attracting investment, creating jobs in local economies, and eliminating corruption, said DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson.
The “service delivery pact” in which the parties were equals would “empower local structures to resolve issues, take decisions on the basis of what the joint priorities are and implement them”, Macpherson said.
“There is going to be a joining caucus by both parties in those municipalities that will be co-chaired by both parties where they will find their feet and implement the priorities of this agreement.”
Macpherson said disagreements at local caucus level will be attended to by a technical task team chaired by himself and KZN IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli.
“This is built on consensus and negotiating. There is no big-brother approach. We want to find each other,” he said. “There is an oversight group and appointed leaders by national structures to take decisions where we might not be able to find consensus.”
The agreement is the latest move in a DA and IFP friendship that has seen the parties co-govern in hung municipalities and not contesting each other during by-elections where one has a greater chance of winning.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the common task was to remove the ANC from government and the pact could lead to further engagements that may build a foundation for the 2024 general elections.
Ntuli and Rodgers said that despite their close working relationship, their parties remain separate.
“We have been working together for some time. Now we are formalising it. We are being categoric about how we are going to face challenges that impact on service delivery,” Ntuli said.
