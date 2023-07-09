POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Energy minister says Eskom can cope with winter freeze
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is pleased with progress on load-shedding and help from the private sector
09 July 2023 - 18:05
As SA braces for the coldest day of the year on Monday, the government is optimistic that plummeting temperatures will not affect the severity of load-shedding but has encouraged South Africans to try to keep their heaters off.
This promise that there is enough “leeway in the system to deal with peak weather patterns” was the message from electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in his weekly update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, which marks its first anniversary this month...
