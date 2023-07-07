WATCH: Mashatile’s security ‘highlights culture of impunity’ in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers
07 July 2023 - 16:39
A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection unit assaulting a motorist and passenger. Picture: SCREENSHOT
According to the Financial Mail, the use of blue lights on vehicles by politicians and VIPs has come to symbolise the abuse of power and disregard for the law in SA, and this is echoed by a video showing members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security team brutally assaulting two motorists.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers about why this incident highlights a lack of accountability and consequence when it comes to an official’s security.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Mashatile’s security ‘highlights culture of impunity’ in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers
According to the Financial Mail, the use of blue lights on vehicles by politicians and VIPs has come to symbolise the abuse of power and disregard for the law in SA, and this is echoed by a video showing members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security team brutally assaulting two motorists.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers about why this incident highlights a lack of accountability and consequence when it comes to an official’s security.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.