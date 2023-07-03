Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Ramaphosa cleared of wrongdoing in Phala Phala farm robbery

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee

03 July 2023 - 18:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The acting public protector’s final report into the 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private farm, which was released on Friday, has stirred up controversy and diverse opinions on the matter. To unpack the detail, Business Day TV spoke to political editor for Business Day, Hajra Omarjee.

