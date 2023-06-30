Politics

WATCH: ANC goes on charm offensive

Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/Phillip Nothnagel

The ANC has gone on the charm offensive with the US.  The ruling party concedes that its relationship with the West is important amid Russia asking the country to ‘pick a side’ in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Business Day TV unpacked the politics behind the developments with political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

