POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions in parliament

It is a busy time in parliament with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to answer questions, while earlier in the week the all-important budget votes will get under way.
Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly on Thursday to answer questions for oral reply from members of the house. His past few appearances have been frosty, with opposition parties wanting him to shed more light on the Phala Phala foreign currency theft scandal, which has engulfed his presidency.
In terms of parliamentary rules, the president has to appear in the National Assembly at least once a quarter to answer questions that deal with matters of national importance.
On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces will hear from the economics cluster ministers — including electricity, tourism and transport — on what is happening in their ministries.
Regular question-and-answer sessions with the president and his cabinet are but one of the ways in which parliament exercises its constitutional responsibility of scrutinising and overseeing executive actions.
The National Assembly will host hybrid miniplenaries on Tuesday and Wednesday to debate at least eight budget votes. Scheduled for debate on Tuesday are Stats SA and the office of the chief justice as well as the departments of health; agriculture, land reform & rural development; sport, arts & culture; and employment & labour. On Wednesday the budget votes of the departments of international relations & co-operation and human settlements will be debated.
Parliament’s section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suitability to hold office will continue this week even as the search for a new public protector is set to begin soon. Mkhwebane’s seven-year term of office is due to end in October and is not renewable.
On Thursday, parliament’s presiding officers appealed to political parties to come to a consensus soon on the process of appointing a new public protector.
The ANC is expected to report back on its election workshop at the weekend as it prepares for the May 2024 national and provincial vote. The party’s leaders went back to the drawing board to find ways to gain a sufficient number of votes to remain in power after losing more than 10% of the vote in some urban centres in successive previous elections.
In the 2019 elections, the party won with 57% of votes, which translated to 230 seats in parliament. While the ANC maintained at the weekend that the party intends to win an outright majority next year, it has already begun discussions on possible coalitions so that it is not left in the cold if it fails to muster 50% of the vote.
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will take office on Monday. The mayoral seat fell vacant last week after fellow party member Thapelo Amad resigned a day before he was to face a motion of no confidence.
Gwamanda was elected with 139 votes at a special council sitting last week. His party, Al Jama-ah, has only three seats on the council, but the ANC and EFF ensured his election as part of a deal to take over Gauteng’s hung municipalities from DA-led coalitions.
Gwamanda was opposed by former mayor Mpho Phalatse, who received 68 votes, and ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni with 59 votes.
omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions in parliament
Past few appearances have been tense, with opposition parties pushing for greater transparency on Phala Phala
