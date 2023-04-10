Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Taxi deal on the cards in Joburg

City of Joburg and the industry agree on guiding principles for communication and engagement

10 April 2023 - 16:25 Luyolo Mkentane

City of Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene is this week set to sign an agreement with taxi industry bosses aimed at formalising certain aspects of the multibillion-rand industry.

The R50bn taxi industry has been beset by violence, caused mostly by turf wars between rival organisations over routes...

