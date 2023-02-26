The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
German submarines briefly succeeded in closing the Cape route in World War 2
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
CEO Patrice Caine says demand has surged across its product range as European states bolster defences and war rages in Ukraine
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Protests are the biggest yet against President Lopez Obrador’s government
Erik ten Hag’s resurgent United claim the club’s first silverware since 2017
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
This week well be an especially busy one for parliament.
On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on communications will be briefed by its corresponding government department on progress in the overhaul of the IT system at Postbank ahead of its banking licence being granted. ..
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa hosts Museveni in busy week for parliament
