Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa hosts Museveni in busy week for parliament

The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 16:40 Thando Maeko

This week well be an especially busy one for parliament.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on communications will be briefed by its corresponding government department on progress in the overhaul of the IT system at Postbank ahead of its banking licence being granted. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.