Politics

EFF cuts ties with IFP coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal

EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign

29 January 2023 - 23:40 Zimasa Matiwane
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will be plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch. 

Another six IFP-led municipalities where the EFF has been voting with the IFP will also be affected by the decision, which was announced by party leader Julius Malema on Friday. 

“The EFF will no longer be a stepping stone for others to govern at its expense. We want to form part of governance and we must be treated as equals in any arrangement that will be constituted,” he said.

“We don’t want to see the IFP in any government where we are involved; we don’t want to see their ugly heads. All EFF deputy mayors must resign with immediate effect.”  

The EFF’s provincial  chair, Mongezi Twala, attributed the breakdown in relations to “IFP arrogance and corruption”, saying the red berets were at the end of their tether.

‘Brink of collapse’

“We are supporting them in 14 municipalities, our leadership engaged with them but they seem to be arrogant, they act as if they won outright. They are corrupt, municipalities are decaying in KwaZulu-Natal, they are on a brink of collapse under the IFP.”  

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party was not surprised by the withdrawal as talks between the two sides had collapsed. 

“There’s no honesty to what the EFF is saying.  We will take South Africans into our confidence about what happened.”  

Hlengwa said the party was no stranger to opposition benches and was prepared to occupy them rather than stay in power and be “bullied” by the EFF.

“We are mindful of the implications of us losing some municipalities but that is democracy, the party is on an upward growth trajectory, we will recover.”

The EFF has deputy mayors in three district municipalities — Zululand, Amajuba and Uthukela — and five local municipalities, Dannhauser, Maphumulo, Nongoma, Umhlathuze and Mtubatuba. 

The Sunday Times is aware of a proposal by ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango to form an eThekwini municipal coalitionwith the IFP, EFF and DA. 

Twala told the Sunday Times that the EFF’s refusal to work with the IFP extended to eThekwini. And  the DA is not willing to work with the EFF, eThekwini council leader Thabani Mthethwa said.

“We are engaging other opposition parties.  Those who have the people’s interests at heart will really consider working with other opposition parties but we do know that some are beholden to the ANC,” he said. 

