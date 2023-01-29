EFF cuts ties with IFP coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
The murders of bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets are linked to corruption investigations at the university
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
The war in Ukraine undermined global trade for the better part of 2022, resulting in generally weaker commodity prices
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Moscow's invasion of its neighbour triggers fear of Beijing making a similar move on Taiwan
The success Suzette and her husband Basie have achieved pretty much beggars belief
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
Eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will be plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
Another six IFP-led municipalities where the EFF has been voting with the IFP will also be affected by the decision, which was announced by party leader Julius Malema on Friday.
“The EFF will no longer be a stepping stone for others to govern at its expense. We want to form part of governance and we must be treated as equals in any arrangement that will be constituted,” he said.
“We don’t want to see the IFP in any government where we are involved; we don’t want to see their ugly heads. All EFF deputy mayors must resign with immediate effect.”
The EFF’s provincial chair, Mongezi Twala, attributed the breakdown in relations to “IFP arrogance and corruption”, saying the red berets were at the end of their tether.
‘Brink of collapse’
“We are supporting them in 14 municipalities, our leadership engaged with them but they seem to be arrogant, they act as if they won outright. They are corrupt, municipalities are decaying in KwaZulu-Natal, they are on a brink of collapse under the IFP.”
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party was not surprised by the withdrawal as talks between the two sides had collapsed.
“There’s no honesty to what the EFF is saying. We will take South Africans into our confidence about what happened.”
Hlengwa said the party was no stranger to opposition benches and was prepared to occupy them rather than stay in power and be “bullied” by the EFF.
“We are mindful of the implications of us losing some municipalities but that is democracy, the party is on an upward growth trajectory, we will recover.”
The EFF has deputy mayors in three district municipalities — Zululand, Amajuba and Uthukela — and five local municipalities, Dannhauser, Maphumulo, Nongoma, Umhlathuze and Mtubatuba.
The Sunday Times is aware of a proposal by ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango to form an eThekwini municipal coalitionwith the IFP, EFF and DA.
Twala told the Sunday Times that the EFF’s refusal to work with the IFP extended to eThekwini. And the DA is not willing to work with the EFF, eThekwini council leader Thabani Mthethwa said.
“We are engaging other opposition parties. Those who have the people’s interests at heart will really consider working with other opposition parties but we do know that some are beholden to the ANC,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EFF cuts ties with IFP coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will be plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
Another six IFP-led municipalities where the EFF has been voting with the IFP will also be affected by the decision, which was announced by party leader Julius Malema on Friday.
“The EFF will no longer be a stepping stone for others to govern at its expense. We want to form part of governance and we must be treated as equals in any arrangement that will be constituted,” he said.
“We don’t want to see the IFP in any government where we are involved; we don’t want to see their ugly heads. All EFF deputy mayors must resign with immediate effect.”
The EFF’s provincial chair, Mongezi Twala, attributed the breakdown in relations to “IFP arrogance and corruption”, saying the red berets were at the end of their tether.
‘Brink of collapse’
“We are supporting them in 14 municipalities, our leadership engaged with them but they seem to be arrogant, they act as if they won outright. They are corrupt, municipalities are decaying in KwaZulu-Natal, they are on a brink of collapse under the IFP.”
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party was not surprised by the withdrawal as talks between the two sides had collapsed.
“There’s no honesty to what the EFF is saying. We will take South Africans into our confidence about what happened.”
Hlengwa said the party was no stranger to opposition benches and was prepared to occupy them rather than stay in power and be “bullied” by the EFF.
“We are mindful of the implications of us losing some municipalities but that is democracy, the party is on an upward growth trajectory, we will recover.”
The EFF has deputy mayors in three district municipalities — Zululand, Amajuba and Uthukela — and five local municipalities, Dannhauser, Maphumulo, Nongoma, Umhlathuze and Mtubatuba.
The Sunday Times is aware of a proposal by ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango to form an eThekwini municipal coalitionwith the IFP, EFF and DA.
Twala told the Sunday Times that the EFF’s refusal to work with the IFP extended to eThekwini. And the DA is not willing to work with the EFF, eThekwini council leader Thabani Mthethwa said.
“We are engaging other opposition parties. Those who have the people’s interests at heart will really consider working with other opposition parties but we do know that some are beholden to the ANC,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
ANC says victory in Msunduzi by-election in KZN ‘is certain’
DA’s image at stake over governance in metros, says analyst
ANC’s new crop can brace for 2024 calamity
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa will have to embrace some awkward bedfellows
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Coalitions still the way to go, despite recent ...
Sewage on KZN south coast golf course drives visitors away
DA will not govern at all costs, says John Steenhuisen
Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.