Ramaphosa says change 'must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country'
The ANC says it is committed to reducing reliance on coal, but the transition to cleaner energy must be approached with caution to minimise any negative fallout.
“We have resolved that the transition to a low-carbon economy must be just and inclusive,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his closing address at the party’s conference in Mangaung on Friday. “It must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country.”
SA is the world’s 13th-biggest source of greenhouse gases, with 45% of its emissions of 452-million tonnes a year coming from electricity generation.
Ramaphosa has championed the use of more renewable power, but run into opposition from mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and mining labour unions that fear job losses.
The president said any energy policy shift “must prioritise the welfare of workers and communities and industries most affected by the transition”.
State-owned electricity utility Eskom produces the bulk of the country’s electricity from coal, and subjected SA to rolling blackouts on 205 days in 2022 because its old and poorly maintained plants cannot generate enough power to meet demand. There have also been numerous reports about sabotage at plants. Power cuts crimped economic growth and deterred investment.
“Priority must be given to speeding up the resolution of the energy crisis, in particular undertaking critical maintenance at Eskom so we return existing generation capacity to reliable service,” the ANC said in a declaration adopted at the end of its conference.
ANC signals caution on green energy transition
Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
