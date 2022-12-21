Politics

PODCAST | Wrapping up the ANC’s unfinished bash

Mary Papayya from the Business Day politics team sums up the party’s 55th national conference

21 December 2022 - 07:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

It was an abrupt adjournment of the ANC’s 55th national conference on Tuesday. Delegates left early without knowing who will serve on the national executive committee (NEC), the highest decision-making body of the party, nor were any policy resolutions adopted. Instead it will reconvene at a hybrid session in early January to continue where it left off. Despite this, in his closing address President Cyril Ramaphosa remained upbeat and confident.

Mary Papayya from the Business Day politics team sums up the conference and features some key closing remarks from the re-elected president and the tough-talking new secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. She also talks to leading policy analyst Fikile Vilakazi and Business Unity SA’s Stavros Nicolaou. 

Listen to the audio link here:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zweli Mkhize supporter gets an easier shot at ...
Politics
2.
No betrayal by slate winners, says Mkhize campaign
Politics
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa trounces Zweli Mkhize and his ...
Politics
4.
ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana ...
Politics
5.
ANC suggests moving SOEs away from public ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.