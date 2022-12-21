The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
It was an abrupt adjournment of the ANC’s 55th national conference on Tuesday. Delegates left early without knowing who will serve on the national executive committee (NEC), the highest decision-making body of the party, nor were any policy resolutions adopted. Instead it will reconvene at a hybrid session in early January to continue where it left off. Despite this, in his closing address President Cyril Ramaphosa remained upbeat and confident.
Mary Papayya from the Business Day politics team sums up the conference and features some key closing remarks from the re-elected president and the tough-talking new secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. She also talks to leading policy analyst Fikile Vilakazi and Business Unity SA’s Stavros Nicolaou.
PODCAST | Wrapping up the ANC’s unfinished bash
