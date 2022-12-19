ANC top seven election results in the next hour, says Matsila

Talk persists that Bank of Japan will revise its low 2% inflation target
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The ANC’s succession debate is expected to be decided within the hour.
The party’s election committee head chief Livhuwani Matsila confirmed to Business Day on Monday that the vote, count and verification processes are now complete.
“It will happen in the next hour in plenary in front of all delegates,” Matsila said.
The elections pitted President Cyril Ramaphosa against his former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the presidency of the party.
This is a developing story
