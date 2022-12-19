Politics

ANC top seven election results in the next hour, says Matsila

Vote, count and verification now complete, says election committee head

19 December 2022 - 09:53 Hajra Omarjee
Picture: Theo Jeptha
The ANC’s succession debate is expected to be decided within the hour. 

The party’s election committee head chief Livhuwani Matsila confirmed to Business Day on Monday that the vote, count and verification processes are now complete. 

“It will happen in the next hour in plenary in front of all delegates,” Matsila said. 

The elections pitted President Cyril Ramaphosa against his former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the presidency of the party.

This is a developing story

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a dramatic upset will land him top ANC position

Lobbyists say Ramaphosa has lost support in previously staunch defenders Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West
Politics
13 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize supporter gets an easier shot at treasurer-general post

We don’t want to divide our support, says Mzwandile Masina as he makes way for Pule Mabe
Politics
14 hours ago

PODCAST | Will Ramaphosa win as Mkhize makes inroads?

Mary Papayya talks to veteran journalist Carien du Plessis, political reporters Thando Maeko and Luyolo Mketane, as well as the Institute for Global ...
Politics
15 hours ago
