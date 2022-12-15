Mkhize wants the ANC’s step-aside rule to be reviewed before key vote

Strong dollar and fears for US and Chinese economic growth weigh on demand
President Cyril Ramaphosa's critics say the rule has been used selectively to neutralise his detractors
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s main rival in the race for the ANC presidency, has called for a review of the rule that compels members to relinquish their leadership positions if they’re found to have brought the organisation into disrepute.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize will compete with Ramaphosa to lead the ANC at its elective conference that begins on Friday. Both men have been embroiled in scandals that have been scrutinised by the party’s integrity commission, which will deliver its findings at the five-day gathering.
Ramaphosa’s critics argue that the step-aside rule has been used selectively to neutralise his detractors. The party used the measure to suspend officials including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule — one such adversary.
The integrity body also recommended Mkhize step aside last year after he was implicated in a tender scandal. He resigned as health minister in August 2021, while denying wrongdoing, but remains a member of the ANC’s executive body.
“We are all complaining about this step-aside thing,” Mkhize, 66, said at a rally of supporters in Soweto near Johannesburg on Monday. “You establish a rule that you can use to deal with some, while protecting others. That is a rule that is not OK.”
Ramaphosa, 70, championed the step-aside directive in his efforts to clean up the party in the wake of his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s nine-year rule, when state corruption became pervasive. The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture found the ANC responsible for keeping Zuma in office and criticised Ramaphosa and the party for not doing enough to prevent the looting of billions of rand of taxpayers’ money.
Mkhize said the step-aside rule has been applied haphazardly without any input from the party’s rank and file, and in some instances it was applied retrospectively to eliminate leaders.
“You don’t run the organisation like that,” he said. “This is undermining the branches and their authority where the power of this organisation lies.”
The party’s National Executive Committee had been scheduled to discuss the integrity commission’s findings at a meeting last weekend, before deciding the reports would be presented at its upcoming conference. Under ANC rules, members who are asked to step aside may not stand for office.
“If the conference says we are accepting this recommendation that you should step aside, then you will immediately be disqualified,” said Livhuwani Matsila, secretary of the party’s electoral commission, in an interview. “There is nowhere to appeal if the conference accepts the recommendation because it is the highest decision-making body.”
The electoral commission has disqualified former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini from contesting position because she has a criminal conviction. The electoral commission rule that disqualifies compromised candidates and the step-aside rule are expected to be targeted for review at the conference, Mkhize said.
Ramaphosa and Mkhize are the only two names on the ballot to lead the ANC for the next five years, with Ramaphosa the frontrunner with the most nominations. If both are disqualified, members will have to nominate other candidates from the floor.
Mkhize also criticised the party for dragging its feet in implementing policies to address rampant poverty and unemployment, and questioned the government’s plans to reduce the use of coal.
“We can discuss everything but closing down coal mines,” he said. “Those mines create jobs. We can use solar, wind and others, but coal-powered electricity is not going anywhere. We will not shy away from saying that.”
The former minister called on the ANC to implement its previously agreed resolutions to make it easier to expropriate land without compensation and establish a pro-poor state bank. He was noncommittal on whether the Reserve Bank’s mandate should be changed.
“There may be issues that you need to focus on where the Reserve Bank can support other mechanisms that will help the country to move forward,” he said. “We don’t have a bank that supports co-operatives, small businesses, but if such a bank came along we would expect that the Reserve Bank should look at it with the understanding that there are these challenges.”
