Politics

ANC factions unite to block Mashatile’s deputy post bid

The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 22:41 Hajra Omarjee, Thando Maeko, Sam Mkokeli and Mary Papayya

As President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize battle it out for the post of ANC president, those closest to them have united in their opposition to ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile becoming party deputy president.

The battle for the ANC’s second-in-command position has intensified since the release of the names of those who have been nominated, with minority factions discussing joining forces to challenge leading candidate Mashatile, it emerged on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.