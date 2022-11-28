ANC factions unite to block Mashatile’s deputy post bid

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Midfielder's super strike sends Brazilian fans into seventh heaven and lights up a dull match
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize battle it out for the post of ANC president, those closest to them have united in their opposition to ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile becoming party deputy president.
The battle for the ANC’s second-in-command position has intensified since the release of the names of those who have been nominated, with minority factions discussing joining forces to challenge leading candidate Mashatile, it emerged on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANC factions unite to block Mashatile’s deputy post bid
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
As President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize battle it out for the post of ANC president, those closest to them have united in their opposition to ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile becoming party deputy president.
The battle for the ANC’s second-in-command position has intensified since the release of the names of those who have been nominated, with minority factions discussing joining forces to challenge leading candidate Mashatile, it emerged on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.