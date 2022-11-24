Mzwandile Masina to quit as Ekurhuleni councillor, and to apologise to the ANC

With Wall Street shut for a public holiday, it is up to Europe to continue a rebound in market confidence that has been building for a month
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
ANC Ekurhuleni chair Mzwandile Masina is expected to resign as a councillor on Thursday. He is also expected to apologise to ANC members for destabilising coalition negotiations the party held with the EFF in its attempt to regain the Ekurhuleni municipality.
Masina has effectively avoided a disciplinary hearing and possible suspension as regional chair.
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute. That was after he went ahead with a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell, despite warnings from the PEC that it was still negotiating a deal with the EFF.
According to insiders, the motion was premature as provincial leaders had not concluded their discussions with the red berets.
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela confirmed Masina had undertaken to resign as a councillor.
It is understood that Masina is attending a council meeting on Thursday, where he is expected to tender his resignation. Makhubela said this was the outcome of a meeting Masina held with provincial office bearers.
“The officials provided a report that comrade Mzwandile Masina will offer a public apology to members of the ANC and also that he has voluntarily decided to resign as a councillor representing the ANC in the Ekurhuleni council,” Makhubela said on Thursday.
The deal Masina has reached with the officials, which was presented to the provincial working committee (PWC) this week, will see him keep his position as regional chair.
“The PWC wishes comrade Mzwandile well in his endeavours and thanks him for leading one of the most stable, innovative and well-run municipalities for the past five years as a mayor,” Makhubela said.
“The city of Ekurhuleni, under the stewardship and exemplary leadership of comrade Mzwandile Masina and his collective, was a model for good governance.”
Mzwandile Masina to quit as Ekurhuleni councillor, and to apologise to the ANC
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
