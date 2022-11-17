Former freedom fighters are hoarding ANC positions, says Lamola

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Contestation for leadership positions in the ANC at its upcoming national conference in December is crowded by young people taking on former freedom fighters who have led the governing party for almost three decades since democracy, says Ronald Lamola.
The 38-year-old justice minister is one of those youthful figures fighting for senior positions at the elective conference. He is up for deputy president...
