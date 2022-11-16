×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Bloodied ANC looks to the youth to win 2024

Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 19:48 KGOTHATSO MADISA AND MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

A bruising battle looms at the ANC national conference in December as the younger generation moves to exclude the old guard from leadership.

ANC structures have proposed that the “gogos and mkhulus” be members of the party and not its leaders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.