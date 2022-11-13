×

Politics

ANC moots boosting SRD grant to R480

Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval

13 November 2022 - 20:02 Thando Maeko

The ANC’s top brass want to raise the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant in line with inflation or to R480 a month to match the child support grant, as part of a laundry list of possible steps to cushion poor people from the soaring cost of living.

But any increase or extension of the SRD grant approval from the National Treasury, which has said that any permanent extension or replacement of the grant will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending elsewhere, or a combination of the two. ..

