The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will consolidate its branch nomination lists for candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference before an independent elections agency on Thursday.
The party confirmed on Tuesday that 682 of its branches have held special branch general meetings and nominated candidates to contest leadership positions for the ANC national elective conference set to take place at Nasrec from December 16-20...
KZN ANC to consolidate its branch votes this week
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
