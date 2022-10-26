ActionSA appoints former DA mayor in senior role in Cape

Signs that US federal Reserve may start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted global sentiment
Former DA leader Tony Leon has taken a swipe at ActionSA after the party added another former DA member to its Western Cape provincial leadership.
This week ActionSA named former DA mayor Michelle Wasserman as its new chair in the Western Cape. The position became vacant after the death of political stalwart Vytjie Mentor.
Wasserman ditched the official opposition party for Herman Mashaba’s party after announcing her resignation earlier in 2022.
Wasserman said she was looking forward to growing ActionSA’s support and making sure “we establish wall-to-wall branches and structures throughout the Western Cape”.
“Our intention is clear: ActionSA will have enough support by the time the national government elections take place in 2024 to vote the corrupt and incompetent ANC government out of power and to replace it with a coalition government led by ActionSA.
“In the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, we intend to bring the DA below 50% by demonstrating the huge disparity between the haves and have-nots,” said Wasserman.
Reacting to the announcement, Leon suggested ActionSA was cannibalising the DA vote.
“Cannibalising the DA vote is not the building of an alternative to the ANC,” he said.
ActionSA Eastern Cape provincial chair Athol Trollip responded to Leon, saying the party was fighting for every vote.
“We are a political party contesting to win elections, and unless we are expected to decline certain votes from certain quarters we are contesting for every vote possible. These are the rules of engagement I learnt from you,” he said.
According to Trollip, the political establishment at every legislative level is responsible for the mess in SA.
“The political establishment at every legislative level is responsible for the mess we’re in, Tony Leon. The definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different outcome. The DA, I would venture, is cannibalising itself,” said Trollip.
“Cannibalism is eating the flesh of one’s own species. The DA bots have made it clear ActionSA is not one of its own species and we wear that like a badge of honour. Our growth in support therefore cannot be called ‘cannibalism’, just worthwhile competition.”
ActionSA appoints former DA mayor in senior role in Cape
Former DA leader Tony Leon says Herman Mashaba’s party is ‘cannibalising’ the DA vote
