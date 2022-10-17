×

Politics

DA chief whip in KZN Zwakele Mncwango joins ActionSA as provincial leader

DA unimpressed by Mncwango’s departure so soon after party-funded trip overseas

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 18:32 Mary Papayya

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal chief whip Zwakele Mncwango has joined ActionSA as its leader in that province just days after his resignation from the DA.

“People have lost hope. I realised that quitting politics was not an option. I believe strongly that my values and that of my new party are aligned to take both the country and the province forward,” he said...

BL Premium

