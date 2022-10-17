US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Pick n Pay will give a better breakdown of its two divisions’ performances
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Ghana’s cedi slumps as it seeks a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Former DA KwaZulu-Natal chief whip Zwakele Mncwango has joined ActionSA as its leader in that province just days after his resignation from the DA.
“People have lost hope. I realised that quitting politics was not an option. I believe strongly that my values and that of my new party are aligned to take both the country and the province forward,” he said...
DA chief whip in KZN Zwakele Mncwango joins ActionSA as provincial leader
DA unimpressed by Mncwango’s departure so soon after party-funded trip overseas
