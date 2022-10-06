×

New Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi vows to fight corruption and crime

Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday

06 October 2022 - 15:41 Luyolo Mkentane

Gauteng ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has been elected the new premier of SA’s economic hub.

He was elected premier with 38 votes against DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga’s 22. Lesufi succeeds Makhura, who resigned this week after years as the province’s first citizen...

