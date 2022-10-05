Analysts note that the local currency remains vulnerable to global developments, ‘and has some difficult terrain to navigate into the end of the year’
The elective conference of the ANC’s third-largest voting bloc — Eastern Cape — has been called into question after a court order on Tuesday invalidated the meetings of almost 40 branches in the Dr WB Rubusana region of Buffalo City as “unconstitutional and unlawful”.
The ruling could have implications for the outcome of province’s elective conference, particularly the legitimacy of ANC provincial chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane’s leadership in the province, as well its support for president Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election bid as party leader at the ANC’s elective conference in December. ..
Ruling casts doubt on ANC Eastern Cape’s contribution to succession debate
High court sets aside decisions taken at the February and March branch meetings of the Dr WB Rubusana region
