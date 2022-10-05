Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Eastern Cape court nullifies ANC branch meetings

Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The conference of the ANC’s third-largest voting delegation, which has put its weight behind president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for re-election as the party’s leader, has been thrown into question after a court order on Tuesday invalidated meetings of almost 40 branches for being “unconstitutional and unlawful” in the Dr WB Rubusana region of Buffalo City.
Business Day understands provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane is considering his legal options — including a possible rescission bid — to tackle the ruling, which has set the cat among the pigeons in the upper rungs of the party nationally. The ANC did not make arguments in the case...
Eastern Cape court nullifies ANC branch meetings
