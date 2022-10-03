What is the role of ethical leadership in times of conflict?

Speaking from a Christian point of view, Rev Prof Jerry Pillay, dean of the faculty of theology and religion at the University of Pretoria and general secretary-elect of the World Council of Churches (WCC), argued that ethical leadership is about getting to the truth. The trouble is that most people are driven by self-interest and personal gain rather than a commitment to truth.

Aligning himself to Pillay’s view, Brenthurst Foundation research director Ray Hartley said that answering this question is determined by whether individuals and institutions are motivated by values or by their own interests.

SA, as a constitutional democracy, is guided by values contained in the constitution. The government’s response should therefore be predictable: a clear condemnation of Russia’s aggression premised on the principle of respect for the sovereignty of every country.

There is a difference between a just war and justifying a war. Russia has attempted to justify its invasion of Ukraine using disinformation, argued Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the SA Institute of International Affairs.

Before invading Ukraine, Russia claimed its neighbour’s government is infiltrated by Nazi influences and that it is discriminating against Russian-speaking parts of the country. And so, it has characterised the invasion as a special operation to protect these prejudiced communities.

SA has run the risk of being perceived as believing Russian propaganda and supporting Russia. The government has been inconsistent in its condemnation of the war and has spent more time talking to the Russians than the Ukrainians. This includes minister of defence & military veterans Thandi Modise defending her attendance of the international security conference in Russia.