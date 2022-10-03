×

Politics

DA leaders told Joburg coalition partners to ‘go to hell’ over council speaker position

ActionSA caucus leader says the DA’s national leadership rejected Mpho Phalatse’s call to save the coalition

03 October 2022 - 15:28 Luyolo Mkentane

DA national leaders told coalition partners who were frantically trying to save SA’s richest and biggest metro, Johannesburg, from falling into ANC hands to “go to hell” over a proposal that could potentially have saved the multiparty government from collapsing last week.  

This was revealed by ActionSA Joburg caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni, who served as transport MMC in former mayor Mpho Phalatse’s cabinet, during a media briefing on Monday...

