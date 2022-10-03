Opec and its allies are considering an output cut of more than 1-million bpd ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, sources say
ActionSA caucus leader says the DA's national leadership rejected Mpho Phalatse's call to save the coalition
DA national leaders told coalition partners who were frantically trying to save SA’s richest and biggest metro, Johannesburg, from falling into ANC hands to “go to hell” over a proposal that could potentially have saved the multiparty government from collapsing last week.
This was revealed by ActionSA Joburg caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni, who served as transport MMC in former mayor Mpho Phalatse’s cabinet, during a media briefing on Monday...
DA leaders told Joburg coalition partners to ‘go to hell’ over council speaker position
