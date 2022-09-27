×

Politics

ANC in KZN backs Zweli Mkhize’s presidential bid

The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president

27 September 2022 - 09:57 Mary Papayya

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) announced former health minister Zweli Mkhize as the region’s preferred presidential candidate for the ANCs December conference.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo confirmed to Business Day on Tuesday that Mkhize received an overwhelming endorsement from all 11 branches in the province. Paul Mashatile, who is the current treasurer-general, was endorsed for deputy president...

